The Fifth annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah!, a celebration of winter activities and competitions for the family, was held Feb. 16 at Haley Pond.

The Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce teamed up to host the event, which included all the favorites from past years — skating, curling, pond hockey, fat tire bikes, snowshoes, kick sleds, horse and cart rides, marshmallow roast, snow golf, snow kite, snow castle and, new this year, Snowball “Ted” — all free. There was also a slate of fun, pay-to-enter competitions for the entire family, with prizes awarded to winners in each competition. Competitions included Dog Keg Pull, Buoy Ball, Firewood Toss, Fat Tire Bike Race and the Cardboard Sled Race, according to a news release from the chamber.

Winners of the competitions were:

Dog Keg Pull

• Small Dogs — Kerry Gardner with Oscar;

• Medium Dogs — Nancy and Gary Perlson with Scout; and

• Large Dogs – Sara Gould with Tila.

Cardboard Sled (best design): Moe Webber/Adelaide Dea

Cardboard Sled (race): Nate Beauregard

Firewood Toss:

• Men — Pete Clancy;

• Women — Bobbi Driscoll; and

• Youth — Max LaPointe.

Fat Tire Bike Race: Dustin Duchesne

Buoy Ball:

• Men — Jeff Berman;

• Women — Sarah Gagne;

• Teen — Ethan Hoffman; and

• Youth — Christian Jonas.

For the second year, agents from the Rangeley Border Patrol station were on hand to meet with participants, take photos and answer questions.

Event co-organizer Karen A. Ogulnick, representing the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, said, according to the release, “We were extremely pleased with the turnout for this year’s event for all of the events at Haley Pond. We could not put on this event without the hard work of all the volunteers and we very much appreciate our sponsors who support the event. Next year, even bigger and better!”

Linda Dexter, event co-organizer representing the Rangeley Skating Club, said, “The enthusiasm for this event is increasing. We have families who plan their vacation week to include Winterpaloozah! Our goal is to make this a better event every year by adding new activities and getting more people to join in the fun,” according to the release.

The committee is already tossing around new ideas and looking forward to planning next year’s 6th Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: