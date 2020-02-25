Jim and Andrea Mathieu were tapping the maple trees Monday on their Sidney property after a succession of warm days and cold nights had the sap running. Jim Mathieu said they tap between 100 and 200 trees on their property, where the buildings and some of the trees date back to the mid-1800s.

After Jim Mathieu drilled the holes, the sap oozed, and the Mathieus hooked up the taps and installed plastic tubing that will carry the sap to 5-gallon pails. Once they have collected the sap and processed it into maple syrup, they said they would share it with their family.

