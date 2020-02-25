Proponents of Question 1 to “reject Big Pharma” are trying to confuse the issue, as if vaccination is being forced on Maine by a pharmaceutical industry already demonized by the opioid crisis.
The fundamental point of Question 1 is one of children’s health. According to the Mayo Clinic, measles kills over 100,000 children under age 5 annually worldwide. I’m old enough to have had measles as a child, and it was miserable. I missed a week of school. I only hoped to get chicken pox and mumps soon, so these “necessary childhood evils” could be behind me. Measles vaccine easily prevents the disease.
I got a DPT series shortly after birth, and was one of the first to get polio vaccine. But I went to school with a boy who had had polio. When we graduated from high school, his useless legs were still no bigger than my arms. An adult neighbor died of the disease.
Are there risks with vaccines? Yes. But they’re far less than the risks in getting the diseases they prevent. Some people cannot get the vaccines because of compromised immune systems. But if everyone else around them is immunized, they are also indirectly protected.
Remember also that in 2010, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, who had claimed a link between vaccines and autism, lost his license to practice medicine when it was revealed that his entire “study” was fiction.
To claim this is a matter of inalienable parental rights is based on an erroneous fundamental assumption: that individual rights transcend community responsibility.
Requiring students to have a basic suite of vaccines before attending public schools to protect themselves as well as everyone else is as common-sense as not allowing them to carry guns. Mainers who care about Mainers will vote no on Question 1.
Robert Nelson
Clinton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Help others to make community stronger
-
Letters to the Editor
Join effort to stop CMP corridor
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote yes on Question 1 to stop medical tyranny
-
Letters to the Editor
Vaccines offer common-sense protection
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren the right pick for Maine Democrats
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.