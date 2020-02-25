Religious and philosophical exemptions to vaccines can now only be reinstated by voting yes on Question 1 on March 3. There are no ethical alternatives to many of these vaccines.

MMRV vaccines use only aborted fetal cell line products. The shingles vaccine Zostavax has caused so many serious adverse reactions that a class action lawsuit has been enacted, and the fetal cell line Zostavax has been withdrawn from the market.

This Legislature and governor want to take your religious and philosophical rights away from you. They think they know better than you what you must have injected into your and your family’s body. Stop this medical tyranny by voting yes on Question 1.

Ron Stauble Sr.

Unity

