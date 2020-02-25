Religious and philosophical exemptions to vaccines can now only be reinstated by voting yes on Question 1 on March 3. There are no ethical alternatives to many of these vaccines.
MMRV vaccines use only aborted fetal cell line products. The shingles vaccine Zostavax has caused so many serious adverse reactions that a class action lawsuit has been enacted, and the fetal cell line Zostavax has been withdrawn from the market.
This Legislature and governor want to take your religious and philosophical rights away from you. They think they know better than you what you must have injected into your and your family’s body. Stop this medical tyranny by voting yes on Question 1.
Ron Stauble Sr.
Unity
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Help others to make community stronger
-
Letters to the Editor
Join effort to stop CMP corridor
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote yes on Question 1 to stop medical tyranny
-
Letters to the Editor
Vaccines offer common-sense protection
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren the right pick for Maine Democrats
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.