AUGUSTA — Youth activists held a rally Tuesday to demand the state close the Long Creek detention facility in South Portland and reinvest the money in community programs.

Chanting “Shut down Long Creek,” several dozen activists held the rally ahead of a meeting of task force that has been looking at Long Creek Youth Development Center as part of a broader review of juvenile justice in Maine. The task force is expected to issue a report to lawmakers with recommended reforms.

“We are calling for this task force to create a piece of legislation that actually calls for the closure of the building and we will not stop until we get that,” said Al Cleveland, 22, a campaign manager for Maine Youth Justice. “The current legislation has no plan for closure. All it does is provide a small amount of funds, and we are saying that is not enough.”

Maine Youth Justice, which is a nonprofit that helps organize youth activists around the state, released a report calling on Maine to invest in community-based services such as mentorship programs for at-risk youth, after-school arts or cultural programs and more robust work-training or internships programs.

The report also recommends removing school resource officers, eliminating suspensions and expulsions to end the “school-to-prison pipeline,” fund “diversion programs” that keep young people from entering the court system and creating small-sized “secure confinement” homes in communities as an alternative to Long Creek.

Long Creek Youth Development Center is the Maine Department of Corrections’ only dedicated facility for young people. While incarcerations at Long Creek have fallen in recent years, there have been long-standing concerns about the facility, including it’s ability to handle youth with complex mental health issues and high staff turn-over.

A national policy group hired by the Maine Juvenile Justice Advisory Group also highlighted the fact that Long Creek is used to detain youth who do not present a threat to themselves or others but have nowhere else to go.

The Center for Children’s Law and Policy issued a draft report last month that just 27 percent of youth detentions in Maine were to prevent harm to the juvenile or others while 20 percent were to ensure the individual would appear in court. The remaining 53 percent were detained at Long Creek because either the home environment was too unsafe or there were no community-based services available that could handle their behavioral or mental health needs.

Roughly three-quarters of the juveniles held at Long Creek for more than 30 days were because they were awaiting placement in community-based programs, according to the center’s study.

Rallying outside of the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta before the task force meeting, activists decried “kids in cages” as they called on the state to use the roughly $17 million spent at Long Creek on community-based services.

Anthony Alfreds, who was incarcerated at Long Creek when he was 17 years old, recalled with emotion how guards wouldn’t remove his shackles to allow him to hug his dying father in the hospital. Alfreds said that afterward he was never asked how he was feeling about his father but only whether he was feeling suicidal and required monitoring.

“That’s not OK,” Alfreds said. “Even if it gets shut down and torn down, that place will always have a piece of me. I will never be able to get that back . . . Animals, kids, humans, we were not meant to be put in cages, period.”

