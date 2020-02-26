Christians across central Maine attended services Wednesday to mark Ash Wednesday, which begins the prayer and fasting season of Lent and culminates in the days before Easter.
Easter this year is Sunday, April 12.
Here are some images from Ash Wednesday services in the Augusta and Waterville areas on Wednesday.
