CHESTERVILLE — Colby Woods Cattle Farm on the Borough Road has built a farm store where cuts of meat, eggs, maple syrup and other items are now being sold. Store hours are Wednesday through Friday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Morgan Badeau started her beef herd in 2007. While still in high school, she won a heifer through the New England Belted Galloway heifer project.

“I had to compete an application and write an essay on why I was a good candidate to win the heifer,” she said.

Badeau was awarded a heifer in April, 2006. At the same time she bought a Beef Shorthorn heifer from her grandparents, Malcolm and Marilyn Turner who live up the road from her farm.

“I kept my cows at my grandparents until I started college,” she said. “I’ve been in 4-H my whole life.

“My second home was at their farm. We joked that I was always there.”

Badeau said she first showed the family’s Brown Swiss and Holstein dairy cattle.

“My aunt Maureen (Turner) showed Beef Shorthorns,” she said. “I started showing them for my aunt and my grandparents. I branched out from there.”

Morgan shared the history of her farm’s name.

“The name was created when I was still in high school, living with my parents (Mike and Kim Turner),” she said. “The “Colbys” used to own the land before my grandparents who own the farmland all around us. When driving towards our farm, the area was all wooded, the trees arched the roadway. That is how Colby Woods was established.”

Badeau said she and her husband, Craig, now have 30 beef cattle. Most are Belted Galloways or Herefords although three-year old daughter Mallory has a Beef Shorthorn calf.

“We started talking about the store at the beginning of last year,” she said. “We wanted to try something different so people could have individual cuts of meat rather than having to buy whole animals or larger quantities through custom meat purchases.

“We talked about it as a family, with my parents and grandparents, what we could do. We wanted to keep it small.

“We talked about getting it into other stores rather than here, but I’m a huge advocate for educating people around us. I felt it was a good way for people to learn what we do, what farming is all about.”

Morgan is a fourth grade teacher at Academy Hill School in Wilton. Craig works at Motor Supply in Livermore Falls.

Morgan has given 10 years to the Franklin County 4-H Beef Club, first as a volunteer and later as a club leader.

“A lot of kids in the club lack facilities at home (to house beef animals),” she said. “They lease animals from us, come and help us, see what it’s like and get the experience.”

Colby Woods Cattle Farm beef is stocked in the farm store along with their eggs. The Badeaus didn’t raise any hogs this fall, but do have pork raised by a local 4-H’er for sale. Maple syrup products from Plaisted Farm Maple Products in Jay and lotions and soaps from Cedar Post Farm in Industry are also available.

Morgan said, “This summer we’ll raise hogs and meat birds. We’ll be making wooden lawn decorations and birdhouses to sell.”

Lumber was purchased for the new store. It was built by family members.

“It’s amazing to see all the support we have,” she said. “You always know that it’s there, but when it happens it’s special.”

Morgan said one of them would stay home during fair season.

“We’ll make it work for everyone,” she said. “We’re here if the open flag is out.”

For more information call Morgan at 207-491-5159 or visit the farm’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ColbyWoodsCattle/.

