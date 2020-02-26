The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present a production of “Blithe Spirit,” a comic play by English playwright Noël Coward.

Showl times are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and Feb. 29, March 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. March 1 and 8, in the annex.

“Blithe Spirit” takes place in the late 1930s, and tells the story of the socialite novelist Charles Condomine (played by Peter Havas of Harpswell), who hires the eccentric mystic, Madame Arcati, as part of his research for an upcoming book. Madame Arcati unwittingly conjures the spirit of Charles’ deceased first wife, the temperamental Elvira, who proceeds to haunt and disrupt the lives of Charles and his current wife, Ruth. While Charles can see the ghost of his deceased ex-wife, Ruth cannot, leading to all sorts of mischief and hilarious situations.

Blithe Spirit is directed by Mort Achter of Topsham, who returns after directing the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s production of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite in 2019. Laura Graham of West Gardiner takes the role of Ruth, and Christina Boyington, of Bath, plays the ghost of Elvira. Tamara Lilly of Woolwich plays the peculiar Madame Arcati, and Michael Millett, of Topsham, and Deborah Patterson, of Bath, take the roles of the Condomine’s friends, Dr. and Mrs. Bradman, who have agreed to join the couple for the séance. Shirley Bernier, of Lisbon Falls, rounds out the cast as the Condomine’s maid, Edith.

Tickets cost $12 in advance, or $15 day of show.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

