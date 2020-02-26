Members of Boy Scout Troop 485 celebrated not only Scout Sunday, but the 100th anniversary of Methodist Scouting with their charter organization on Feb. 9 at the Centenary United Methodist Church on the Dr. Mann Road in Skowhegan.
Pastor Jennifer Reed, Charter Organization representative Gene Rouse and the church membership treated the Scouts to cake in a reception following the Sunday service.
