Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland.

Celebrate Mardis Gras and learn about New Orleans music and culture with this five-piece jazz band for children and families.

Jazzy Ash, a songwriter and music educator, is inspired by the New Orleans roots and early jazz of her mother’s hometown, and influenced by her father’s Trinidadian culture.

Pay-what-you-can admission: $20/$10/$5/$0.

For more informaiton, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

