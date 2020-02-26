The Harlow will present “Maine Flora: Three Views,” a three-person exhibition featuring Kathryn SB Davis, Laura Dunn and Julia Einstein.

The exhibition will be on view Feb. 28 through March 28 at the gallery at 100 Water St. in Hallowell.

The opening reception and artist talk is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb.

28.

The trio have a shared interest in the regional art scene, as well as in each other’s work.

Each artist works in three different media, painting, printmaking and photography, and will each create a body of work inspired by the flora of Maine. This subject will be handled differently: from a Zen practice, a study in exploration, to “flower portraits.”

The exhibition will be the result of a collaboration in studio practices. The process of making also will be on display.

In her contemplation on impermanence, Davis has spent hundreds if not thousands of hours exploring those places and moments where beauty comes into being and passes away. In each image, the artist aims to capture some small still point and intentionally allows the rest of detail to soften, suggesting motion of change however large or small in the subject.

Dunn creates multiples of modern botanicals. Her process is of investigation into and experimentation with a shape drawn from life and repeated, repositioned, and changed by chance. She uses the medium of printing, as well as ceramics, to explore the simple

within the complex. It is both an intuitive and fantastic way to understand nature.

Einstein makes paintings as if walking into a garden room with an artist’s eye onto nature in vivid compositions, elegant arrangements, and painterly surfaces. The artist refers to these paintings as “flower portraits” as the flowers sit as if on a stage for

a quick capture of a flower’s gesture and bouquets with a bit of wildness, arranged for dramatic effect.

In conjunction with the exhibit the Harlow also will host a workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, “Behind the Scenes with Maine Flora: Three Views”.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 2622-3813.

