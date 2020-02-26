UNITY — Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association Certification Services is accepting applications for organic certification for the 2020 growing season.

Applications will be accepted through June 30 for organic certification of crops and most livestock products. Interested producers can find forms, materials and resources online at mofgacertification.org. Applications for processors — the category covering many value-added food products — are accepted year round, according to a news release from the association.

Interest and growth in organic certification continues to rise statewide and globally. According to MOFGA Certification Services director Chris Grigsby, “Certified organic continues to be the fastest growing sector in the food system as more and more consumers question the location and growing methods of the food they consume. We encourage producers to consider organic certification to verify their production practices,” according to the release.

MOFGA Certification Services finished 2019 with 579 certified operations, producing crops on more than 70,000 acres of certified land, with gross income of more than $68 million, according to the release.

For more information, call 568-6030 or email [email protected].

