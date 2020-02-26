WINTHROP – Richard “Dick” Seilhan passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Heritage Rehab in Winthrop. Richard was born Feb. 24, 1946 to Bertha (Violette) and Morris Seilhan of Farmingdale.

He is survived by his love, Sheryl Lane of Farmingdale; son and daughter-in-law Richard and Dawn Seilhan Jr. of Goffstown N.H., daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and George Lambert with their three daughters, Stephanie, Rebecca and Emily of Litchfield, N.H. Richard is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Rose and Dennis Pitts of Fair Play, S.C.; his nieces, Marie Pitts of Florida, Kathleen Kuhn of New Hampshire, his nephew Scott and his wife Mary Pitts, with their five children Thomas, Michael, Elizabeth, Abigail and Nathaniel of NH. He is also survived by Sheryl’s children Scott, Heather, Chad, Wendy; and many grandchildren.

Richard served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967. Richard belonged to the American Legion Post 2, VFW, the Elks Lodge, all in Augusta. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. Richard also was a coach for pop warner football in Nashua. He spent many years driving a tractor trailer and heavy equipment.

Family would like to thank the Heritage Rehab for their great care and much love.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, March 29 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 2 in Augusta. Graveside service will be held May 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine Belfast.. Memories condolences can be offered to the family at www.directcremationofmaine.com

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations to:

mainevets.org. and

please use the Augusta donation button

