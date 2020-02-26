Feb. 26, 1972: Sen. Edmund S. Muskie, D-Maine, defends his wife in a speech he delivers during a snowstorm outside the offices of the Manchester Union Leader while campaigning for the March 7 New Hampshire presidential primary.
The newspaper’s editor, William Loeb, had printed an article accusing Muskie’s wife, Jane, of drunkenness and using off-color language. Muskie, giving the speech from the back of a truck, calls Loeb a “gutless coward.”
Snowflakes melting on his face make it appear that he is crying and newspapers report that he was, damaging his image among voters who wonder whether he is stable enough to lead the country.
Muskie goes on to win the New Hampshire primary but fares worse than expected in the contest because of the incident, as well as unrelated efforts engineered by President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign.
Muskie places fourth in the Florida primary in March, and withdraws a month later from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, which Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota eventually wins. McGovern then suffers a landslide loss to Nixon in November.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Our View: Upon further review, Maine should stay away from hoops replay
-
Columnists
George Smith: Stop trying to stop ranked-choice voting
-
Uncategorized
Beef, pork and more can now be bought at Colby Woods farm store
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 26
-
Business
Upscale bowling gets rolling on more lanes in southern Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.