A 15-year-old male student at Lakes Region High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after allegedly making a bomb threat Wednesday morning that led to an evacuation of the school in Naples.

The high school notified the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office of a bomb threat around 11 a.m., Capt. Donald Foss said in a news release Wednesday evening. The threat was written on a bathroom wall. Students were dismissed for the day.

Bomb detection dogs from the Maine State Police searched the building. No bombs or explosive devices were found. Investigators interviewed students and reviewed school video surveillance, which resulted in the juvenile’s arrest.

Foss said the terrorizing charge was upgraded to a felony because it resulted in students being evacuated from the building. Investigators are still trying to determine if other students were involved in planning or making the threat. The boy has been released to the custody of his parents.

The matter has been turned over the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

“Threats like the one received today are always taken seriously,” Foss said. “The protection of our citizens, particularly our school students and faculty, are of utmost importance to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Students from the towns of Bridgton, Casco and Naples attend the high school.

