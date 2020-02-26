The University of Maine at Farmington has announced the following students were named to its 2019 fall semester dean’s list.

MAINE

CJ Lantagne and Amanda Whitten, both of Acton; Kristin Garnett, of Addison; Molly Burns, Lauren Faloon, Allison Frankenfield and Noah Grindstaff, all of Albion;Tyler Stinson, of Alfred; Helena Solorzano, of Alna; Abbie Harrington, of Appleton; Lacy Condon, of Ashland; Jasmine Cayford, Brooke Miller and Ben Toribio, all of Athens; Jeremy Daigle, Katherine Gilpatrick and Haley Knowlton, all of Auburn.

Also, Allee Cloutier, Suzanna Dibden, Sydney Goodridge, Josh Hoffman, Alison Laplante, Lexi Lettre, Michael Levesque, Alexis Libby, Catie Meehan and Justin Rodrigue, all of Augusta; Sam Storer, of Avon; Page Cadorette, Alyssa Harris and Emi Higgins, all of Bangor; Griffin Graves, Keely McConomy and Ana Rogers, all of Bar Harbor; and Jordan Seavey, of Bass Harbor.

Also, Genevieve Arhin, Whitney Durgin and Katie Glenn, all of Bath; Alicia Gaiero, Olivia Sanborn and Ryan Turner, all of Belfast; Alannah Hartford, Garrett Main, Seth Main, Andrew Poulliot, Montana Towers, Makayla Wilson and Gabby Wood-McGuckin, all of Belgrade; Ali Walker, of Belmont; Jillian Thompson, of Benton; and Mariah Millett, of Bethel.

Also, Spencer Arnold, Andrea Bouthillette and Sarah Kaiser, all of Biddeford; Melanie Hipsky, of Blue Hill; Page Brown, of Boothbay; Madeleine McLellan, of Boothbay Harbor; Joslynn Couture, of Bowdoin; Kate Graeff, Ali Hooper and Campbell Tankersley, all of Bowdoinham; Sierra Pennington, of Bradford; Mark Mayo, of Bridgton; and Bethany Tripp, of Brooks.

Also, Kelsey Dunn and Gracie Vaughan, both of Brownfield; Tegan Johnson, of Brownville; Luka Baskett, Heather Kinee, Morgan Schlaack, Petra Smat and Spencer Wodatch, all of Brunswick; Kali Litchfield, Maren Lowell and Abby Shields, all of Buckfield; Kristina Cloutier, of Bucksport; and Lauren Bearor, Jessie Doyon and Brittney Reed, all of Buxton.

Also, Katia Kordek and Eliza Robinson, both of Camden; Anna Morrow, of Canton; Vicky Sabbatini, of Cape Elizabeth; Dani Lilly Rodiles, of Caribou; Ashley Hutchinson and Carleen Hutchinson, both of Carthage; Marissa Morrissette, of Casco; and Audrey Keith, Heather McDonald, Amber Soha and Logan Whitley, all of Chesterville.

Also, Suther Bickford, Alyssa Higbie, Simoane Lowell and McKenna Rogers, all of Clinton; Dexter Wright, of Columbia; Brittney Church, of Columbia Falls; Jocelyn Stevens, of Coplin Plantation; Collin Bowman, of Corinna; Luke Boyd and Emma Campbell, both of Corinth; and Jotham Miller, of Cornville.

Also, Olivia Bucknam, Gowan Frost, Kylie Josephson, Emma Payson and Ella Russell, all of Cumberland Center; Eden LeBlanc, of Dayton; Lakota Monzo, Neil Nolette and Riley Robinson, all of Dixfield; Charlotte Jolin, Gabrielle Jolin, Crystal Macomber and Gavyn Moreshead, all of Dover Foxcroft; and Allen Cherkis, Jacob Pilgrim and Jessica Small, all of Dresden.

Also, Kasey Erlebach and Hayden Thomas, both of Durnham; Audrey Bradbury, of Eastport; Emilee Bogh, Silas McIntire and Maddie Owens, all of Eliot; Callie Hammer and Leah Stevens, both of Ellsworth; Kelsey Creamer, of Embden; and Hannah Armstrong and Brock Bubar, both of Etna.

Also, Tabby Bickford, Sawyer Deroche, Megan Dickinson, Calista Hodges and Elianna Maniatakos, all of Fairfield; Piper Alexander, Brandon Martin and Brooke Martin, all of Falmouth; and Amber Bell, Tess Gioia and Megan Russell, all of Farmingdale.

Also, Hannah Binder, Sarah Blomerth, Sydney Booth, Adam Bourgeois, Kellsie Britton, Vanessa Brown, Adriana Burnham, Kiley Chambers, Adrienne Chandler, Jasmine Corkins, Jimmy Creznic, Abbigayl Czajkowski, Rockie Decker, Chelsey Drake, Milo Fitzgerald, Lake France, Adam Gagnon, Leah Hardy, Zion Hodgkin, Lily Hood, Hannah Hutchings, Alex Ingalls and Paige Ireland.

Also, Angelica Jones, Dan Keller, Isaac Libby, Natachia Lovering, Julia Lowell, Brandon Marx, Morgan Noonan, Anthony Owens, Cady Phalen, Melissa Poulin, Chenoa Savage, Isaac Seigle, Megan Sheckells, Shyla Sodones, Faith St Pierre, Kayla St Pierre, Shanee Stepakoff, Andrea Swiedom, Samantha Taylor, Mack Telfer, Jacob Waggoner, Tessa Walsh, Noah Willette and Trey Williams, all of Farmington.

Also, Jacqueline Gleason-Boure, Malcolm Langner and Bri Reece, all of Fort Fairfield; Simone Martin, of Fort Kent; Gwyn Ash, of Franklin; Makayla Martin, of Freeman Township; Julia Alterio, Sylvie Fenderson and Sierra Zahares, all of Freeport; Reece Kneissler, of Fryeburg; Devon Hall, Sam Melgar and Kayla Millett, all of Gardiner;Zach Cline, of Garland.

Also, David Blattstein, Lindsey Boylen, Jackson Crockett, Madeleine DeWitt, Kara Doane, Alyssa Dolley, Riley Ferrigan, Sophie Hendrix, Heather Jordan, Taylor Perkins, Emma Pierce and Samantha Rockwell, all of Gorham; Valerie Sanborn, of Gray; Averie Cloutier, Paris Pierce and Therese Turmel, all of Greene; and Paige Dutterer, of Greenwood.

Also, Danielle Bowler, Sara Pinette and Liana Roy, all of Hampden; Callie Bates and Shania Bates, both of Harmony; Emily McGlauflin, of Harpswell; Sam Levasseur, of Harrison; Laney Randolph, of Hartford; Rylee Godsoe, of Hartland; Taryn Schorr, of Hebron; Sarah Ingraham, of Hermon; Naomi Anderson, of Hiram; Nicole Anderson, of Hollis Center; and Emma Steere, of Hope.

Also, Olivia White, of Houlton; Stevie Taggett, of Industry; Jessica Gilbert, of Jackman; Kelsey Brann, Alana Cole, Matt Cornelio, Katelyn Gervais, Bradley Howes, Justin Parlin and Lilly Towers, all of Jay; Jaynee Goddard and Nathan McIvor, both of Jefferson; and Samantha Creech, Stephanie Macisso, Eli Mowry and Jocelyn Rocray, all of Kennebunk.

Also, Kacie Ackley, Brianna Hinkley, Brooke-Lynn Hinkley, Isaiah Reid, Olivia Scott and Libby Shanahan, all of Kingfield; Sidney McLeod, of Lee; Kayleigh Getty, Hannah Karcher and Gabby Pelkey, all of Leeds; and Jayme Loisel, Nicole Pilote, Paige Polley, Bailee Sabine, Sylvia Schulze, Kasey Talarico, Christa Wilcox and Abbie Zanoni, all of Lewiston.

Also, Alana Mahar and James Mahar, both of Lexington Township; Luna Graham and Abby Pomerleau, both of Limerick; Bryanna Franklin, of Limington; Emily Tolman, of Lincoln; Cody Campbell and Rosalie White, both of Lisbon; Ciera Miller and Jonah Sautter, both of Lisbon Falls; Sam Weeks, of Litchfield; and Gabby Beaudoin, Autumn St. Pierre and Tyler Tibbetts, all of Livermore.

Also, Jacob Chabot, Ashley Greenleaf, Madison Lecowitch, Michael Marr, Samantha Slovak and Andrew Wilcox, all of Livermore Falls; Meghan Goodwin, Madison LaChance, Liz Leclerc, Keilly Lynch, Miranda Mitton and Ryan Townsend, all of Lyman; Billie Rose Newby, of Machiasport; Mariah Langton and Chase Malloy, both of Madison; and Kelsey Wood, of Madrid Township.

Also, Maegan Hewey, of Mason Township;Spencer Davis and Twilight Smart-Benson, both of Mechanic Falls;Lindsey Warren, of Mercer;Lexi Edwards and Shannon Newcomb, both of Mexico;Rebecca Wardlow, of Millinocket; Madeleine Tiner and Emma Wallace, both of Minot; and Mikayla Cameron, Morgan Crocker, Tia Day, Shayna Frost and Abbie Hunt, all of Monmouth.

Also, Emma Paradis and Miranda Smith, both of Montville; Abby Cloutier and Emily Hargreaves, both of New Gloucester; Kaden Pendleton, of New Harbor; Avianna Rafferty and Kyle Tranten, both of New Portland; Gregory Baxter, Taylor Burke, Ryan Pratt and Adelle Richards, all of New Sharon; James Barrett, of New Vineyard; and Chelsea Crockett, of Newport.

Also, Jasmine Packard, of Nobleboro; Mikayla Chase, Ashley Hemphill, Ben Lyman and Hudson Sirois, all of Norridgewock; Rachel Beane, of North Berwick; Evan Gorr, of North New Portland; Kayleigh Lude, of North Waterboro; Kasey Gabloff, Hunter Harrington and Meghan Snow, all of North Yarmouth; and Marie Martin, Miles Stevens and Erika Whitman, all of Norway.

Also, McKenna Brodeur, Fern Calkins, Paige Lilly, Sarah Ventimiglia and Nathan Violette, all of Oakland; Meghan LaPlante and Jenny Pydych, both of Old Orchard Beach; Charlie Turner, of Old Town; Zoe Stonetree, of Orrington; Emmy Corbett and Krystin Paine, both of Otisfield; Gavin Elliott and Michaela Wright, both of Owls Head; and Hope Akers and McKayla Marois, both of Oxford.

Also, Henry Wanat, of Parkman; Natalie Gray, of Penobscot; Ashley Savage, of Peru; Joanie Mitchell, of Phillips; Casey Watson, of Phippsburg; Miranda Kuespert, of Pittsfield; Amy Hodge and Magnus Sibley, both of Poland; and Danielle Chambers, Maximus DeSalle, Leanna Farr, Yifu Liu, Ross McCabe, Simon Murphy, Mary O’Rourke, Tawnee Roberts and William Sampson, all of Portland.

Also, Justin Davis, Elise Guerrette, Tommy Watson and Isabella Weiland, all of Presque Isle; Kyle LaRochelle, of Rangeley; Walter Backman, of Raymond; Bryer Carlson, Erin Guilmet and Silas Mohlar, all of Readfield; Emily Douin and Kaylee Williams, both of Richmond; Sydney Gustafson and Sophie Murray, both of Rockland; and Carol Upham, of Rockport.

Also, Julia Dudley and Becca Long, both of Rome; Sarah Bourret, Courtney Carrier, Maria Drew, Karen Flaherty, Julianne Petrie, Lindsey White and Kaitlyn York, all of Rumford; Katlyn Herbert, Miranda Kramer and Makenzie LeBlanc, all of Sabattus; and Allie Cox, Grace Farrington, Emily Ireland, Katie LeBlanc, Morgan Rooney, Katie Sewell, Bridget Stephenson, Amelya Tibbetts and Ben Zuke, all of Saco.

Also, Emily Taylor and Kirstin Taylor, both of Saint Albans; Harley Carter, of Saint David; Paige LeDuc, of Salsbury Cove; Emily Dickerson and Lindsey Herzig, both of Sanford; Emma Crovo, Jamie Dillon, Andrew Parent and Eric Parent, all of Scarborough; Caneel Cheskin, of Searsmont; Emily Kelley, of Shapleigh; and Garrett Fisher, Maggie Pomerleau and Brian Tibbetts, all of Sidney.

Also, Mariah Bonneau, Mackenzie Clement, Robbie Knowles, Aspen Leblanc, Brianna Meng and Bailey Weston, all of Skowhegan; Kristen Salley, of Smithfield; Trinity Mincey, of Smyrna Mills; Rachel Layman, of Solon; Lauren Brown, Emily Bruno-Moulton, Haley Chase, Emily Cheney, Jared Davis and Travis Davis, all of South Berwick; and Noelle Cote and Liz Nadeau, both of South China.

Also, Priyanka Miller, of South Freeport; Morgan Mansir, of South Gardiner; Emily Lathrop and Halie Page, both of South Paris; Julianne Andreades, Sydney Beecher, Lavinia Dube, Lydia Fernandes, Ally Hobbs, Jake Hoops, Amber McKenzie, Daniel Mickiewicz, Jenna Miller, Matt Pelletier, Patrick Powers and Owen Sullivan, all of South Portland; and Grace Hansen, of Springvale.

Also, Paul Riddell, of Standish; Anna Good, of Steep Falls; Cassie Donald, of Stockton Springs; Rebecca Reed, Alora Ross, Summer Ross and Sarah Stanley, all of Strong; Yesenia Valencia, of Sullivan; Bri Dugan, of Thomaston; Mia Emery, of Topsfield; Sophie Barnard, Abby Kellett, Sara Lamb and Anna Manuel, all of Topsham; Hailey Craig, of Trenton; and Cam Morin, of Troy.

Also, Toya Fournier, Alex Leadbetter, Molly McCormick, Audrey Spear, Emily Thibodeau and Audrey Varney, all of Turner; Etienne Desrosiers and Madison Vigeant, both of Unity; Morgan Wellman, of Vassalboro; Josiah Chapman, of Vienna; Josie Jameson, Brian Pollard, Maddy White and Kenzie Wing, all of Waldoboro; Jordan Farrin, of Walpole; and Miranda Belcher, of Warren.

Also, Caitlin Raye, of Washington; Brittney Longmore and Lydia Wasina, both of Waterboro; Alyssa Morin, of Waterford; Gareth Belton, Joshua Carey, Ana Drew, Amber Labbe, Jamie Maroon, Becky Paradis, Shirlynn Sears, Morgann Tortorella and Aurora Turmelle, all of Waterville; and Wendy Castonguay and Katie King, both of Wayne.

Also, Duncan Farley, Connor Hood, Liz Niznik, Kate Perry, Gabrielle Peters and Halee Ramsdell, all of Wells; Hope Faulkingham, of West Bath; Iris Morgan, of West Farmington; Kristen Ladner, Gabby Theriault, Natalie Trask and Abigayle Weston, all of West Gardiner; Kimberly Smith, of West Paris; and Melissa Wood, of West Poland.

Also, Gabriel Glidden, Tayler Jacobs and Aubine Kalisa, all of Westbrook; Kiernan Huggins, of Westport Island; Jordan Bailey, of Whitefield; Mac Dickerson, George Edmunds, Emilee Eustis, Clare Fournier, Katie Jansky, Rich Leblanc, Grace McIntosh, Noah Preble, Faith Rouillard, Jan Stinson-Pryor and Randy Wiers, all of Wilton; and Julia Preston and Dominic Stevens, both of Windham.

Also, Mandy LaRose, of Windsor; Broghan Gagnon, Kyle Gurney, Zack Laflamme, Cassie McCaslin and Kamryn Michaud, all of Winslow; Portia Hardy, Derek Mclaughlin and Matti Rice, all of Winthrop; Isabella Monbouquette, of Woolwich; Miranda Clarke, Isabelle King and Maxen Ryder, all of Yarmouth; and Ashley Clark, Bridget Monteith and Drew Monteith, all of York.

CONNECTICUT

Elliot Morelli-Wolfe, of Amston; Jocea Jordan, of Ansonia; Stephanie McLean, of Beacon Falls; Tom Dolman and Jessica Howe, both of Bethel; Jared Smelter, of Bristol; Caitlyn Noll, of Brooklyn; Alexander Garrett, of Canterbury; Jake Heimlich, of East Berlin; Cailin O’Malley, of Monroe; Jocelyn Royalty, of New Haven; and Sarah Stepak, of Newington.

Also, Abby Bessire, of Niantic; Amanda Clarke, of Soutbury; Vanessa Mitchell, of Vernon Rockville; Aiden Saulnier, of Wauregan; and Anna Holt, of Wilton.

MASSACHUSETTS

Meaghan Wildes, of Acton; Joy Jancewicz, of Amesbury; Chloe Horn, of Arlington; Jacob McPherson, of Auburn; Tre Murray, of Boston; Kali Hopkins, of East Bridgewater; Zeev Shames, of East Walpole; Cori Schneider, of Foxboro; Chloe Kenyon and Kenny Whitehead, both of Gloucester; Mekaela Brown, of Halifax; Robyn Nix, of Hubbardston; and Julia Holcomb, of Hyannis.

Also, Katryn Barr, of Lynn; Allex Read, of Marlborough; Erin Gonzalez, of North Andover; Rachel Beechin, of North Chelmsford; Heather Janson, of Northbridge; Rya Baird, of Oak Bluffs; Alyssa Dillan, of Pocasset; Audrey Kahrs and Eila McCulloch, both of Scituate; Megan Poirier, of South Easton; and Carson Hope, of Sutton.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Jake Statires, of Bedford; Hayley Valdivia, of Claremont; Tabitha Lingar, of Danville; Diana Pollock, of Dunbarton; Amelia Sweatt, of Errol; Cait Davidson, of Farmington; Gianna Cialdea, of Fitzwilliam; Jonathan Latour and Cassidy O’donnell, both of Hampton; Melissa Veitch, of Hillsborough; Starleen Cerami-Smith, of Holderness; and Sydney Warman, of Laconia.

Also, Mariko Aldrich-Holmes, of Lyman; James Cooke, of Lyme; Tim Dugan and Anyssa Phaneuf, both of Manchester; Brian Weiner, of Merrimack; Hannah Moody, of Middleton; Shay Kelly-Durham, of Mont Vernon; Evan Kennedy, of Nashua; Sami Hotchkiss, of New Durham; Laura Lehne, of Portsmouth; Ryan Macdonald, Maddie Makarewicz and Clara Moore, all of Rochester.

Also, Katie Hickey, of Rollinsford; Hunter Michaud, of Somersworth; Em Platt, of Sunapee; Sarah Collins, of West Stewartstown; Jackie LaFlam, of Whitefield; and Dalton Brooks, of Wilton.

RHODE ISLAND

Andi Miranda Duarte, of Cranston; Kyra Zabel, of Greene; Madison Follett, of Johnston; Lily Scribner and Corinne Stimson, both of Lincoln; and Joshua Winters, of West Warwick.

VERMONT

Emily Cetin and Cassidy Whitley, both of Barre; Bailey Blow, of Grand Isle; Alyssa Leonard, of Lyndonville; Ben Stoll, of Milton; Sophy Furlong, of Moretown; Breanna Vittum, of North Springfield; Jessica Brink, of Saint Johnsbury; and Danny Terhune, of South Burlington.

ILLINOIS

Chelsea Pruitt, of Chicago; and Maddie-Grace Amberg, of Lemont.

MISSOURI

Allison Davis, of Fenton.

NEVADA

Reece Mertz, of Reno.

NEW YORK

Margaret Judge, of Chittenango.

OHIO

Karly Jacklin, of Mount Vernon.

PENNSYLVANIA

Kristin Garrison, of Folsom; and Toni Facciponti, of Nazareth.

TEXAS

Jen Hill, of Boerne; and Ava Anderson, of McCamey.

VIRGINIA

Moseley: Renae Winston, of Moseley; and Johnathan Russell, of Virginia Beach.

UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with dean’s list status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

