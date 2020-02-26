WINSLOW — Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year will be held Friday, April 10, at Winslow Elementary School, 285 Benton Ave.
Children need to be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 to attend kindergarten in the fall.
To schedule an appointment, call 872-1967.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Healthy Community Coalition to offer free health food shopping tour
-
Community
MOFGA Certification Services seeks applications for organic certification
-
Things to Do
‘Maine Flora: Three Views’ will open Feb. 28 at Harlow Gallery
-
Things to Do
Youth Art Month starts March 5 in Waterville
-
Community
Winslow kindergarten registration set for April 10