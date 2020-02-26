WINSLOW — Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year will be held Friday, April 10, at Winslow Elementary School, 285 Benton Ave.

Children need to be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 to attend kindergarten in the fall.

To schedule an appointment, call 872-1967.

