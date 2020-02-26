Waterville Creates! will host the Youth Art Month exhibition at Common Street Arts. An opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Common Street Arts, 10 Water St. Waterville.

YAM honors the art teachers in central Maine while celebrating the work of aspiring youth artists in grades K-12 from 17 participating schools. This year’s YAM theme is “A Journey Through Art” and is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.

Each Saturday, Common Street Arts will host a series of free programs that explore the themes of travel, culture, and human creativity.

Participating schools include: Albert S. Hall School, Canaan Elementary School, Carrabec High School, George J. Mitchell School, Glen Stratton Learning Center, Kennebec Montessori School, Madison Elementary School, Madison Junior High School, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Messalonskee High School, Messalonskee Middle School, Mount Merici Academy, North Elementary School, Warsaw Middle School, Waterville Alternative High School, Winslow High School and Winslow Junior High School.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For a complete list of the scheduled projects and programs, visit commonstreetarts.org.

