Altan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor.

After 30 years of playing on stages all over the world from Dublin to New York, Tokyo to Sydney, Altan came back to the hills of Donegal to record their most recent album, “The Gap of Dreams.”

The album title is borrowed from a poem by Francis Carlin, “The Ballad of Douglas Bridge,” in which he writes: “The Gap of Dreams is never shut,” referring to the gap between this world and the Otherworld. The Otherworld has always exerted a large influence on the fiddling tradition of County Donegal and has served as inspiration for song, music, and folklore.

Singer and founding member Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh became the 2017 recipient of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil/Traditional Musician of the Year, one of Ireland’s highest musical honors, recognizing her prominent role in supporting, nurturing and strengthening Irish traditional music. Four of the songs are in Irish (Gaelic), which is Mairéad’s first language and the language of the northwest of Donegal.

Tickets cost $28-33.

For tickets, or more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: