The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that broke out Thursday morning in an apartment complex.

The Sanford Fire Department was called to 18 Manor Circle at 8:30 a.m. for a reported dryer fire. Firefighters arriving on scene discovered the building was on fire and residents of the building were evacuated, according to fire officials.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within about 30 minutes.

Two residents were taken to a hospital as a precaution. No firefighters were injured, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials said no other details about the incident were available Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Red Cross was assisting 26 people affected by the fire. That number may increase as the Red Cross makes contact with additional affected residents, according to spokeswoman Ann Kim. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents with immediate needs such as food and a place to stay.

