The Gardiner Library Association will continue its free “Avis Ames Speaker Series Celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial on the Lower Kennebec Valley with Historic Maine in 3-D,” by Maine State Museum Director Bernard Fishman at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St., according to a news release from the association.

Fishman is one of the foremost national collectors of stereoviews, 19th-century photographs that can be seen in 3-D when viewed through a special viewer. He will offer a Victorian evening of stereoviews of Maine just after the Civil War presented as a projection show in 3-D, with paper glasses provided.

Fishman is the author or editor of many articles and publications, most recently “A Story of Maine in 112 Objects.”

For more information, call Dennis Doiron, chairman of Bicentennial Speaker Series at 624-1388 or Anne Davis at 582-6893.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: