JOHNSON/LYNDONVILL, Vt. — Jaden Gray, of Clinton; and Jessica Hillman, of Gardiner, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.

Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list.

filed under:
clinton maine, college news, gardiner maine, school news

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles