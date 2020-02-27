JOHNSON/LYNDONVILL, Vt. — Jaden Gray, of Clinton; and Jessica Hillman, of Gardiner, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list.
