A mix of rain, snow and high winds has knocked out power to thousands of Mainers Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is falling along the coast this morning, but up to a foot of snow is expected in the mountains and northern areas. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are likely throughout the morning and early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 14,000 Central Maine Power customers were without power at 9:20 a.m. Sagadahoc County was hardest hit, with more than 3,500 outages reported by CMP. There were more than 2,600 outages in Cumberland County and 2,200 in Somerset County. York and Kennebec counties each had more than 1,100 outages, according to the CMP website.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Oxford and Somerset counties, where 5 to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow are expected. That warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The weather service also issued a warning that very strong winds will cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage boats and reduce visibility.

This story will be updated.

