Caleb Hupper, who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday through the woods of Mount Vernon and Readfield, was being held without bail Thursday at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta.

Maine State Police issued details Thursday of how the chase began:

State Trooper Travis Luce stopped an automobile at about 2:45 p.m. on Bean Road in Mount Vernon to arrest Hupper, who was one of the occupants of the vehicle and who had two active warrants for his arrest.

Police said Hupper, 30, ran from the vehicle, fleeing into the woods and onto a snowmobile trail, where he reportedly stole a snowmobile.

With help from the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Forest Service, the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Winthrop Police Department, state troopers tracked Hupper through the woods and arrested him near Maranacook Community School in Readfield.

Police said the new charges against Hupper include eluding an officer, failing to stop, failing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and alleged violations of state conservation laws.

The two existing warrants for his arrest were for violating conditions of release from charges of operating after habitual offender status, driving to endanger, failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, failing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

