FARMINGTON — A New Sharon man is accused of subjecting two minors to unwanted sexual contact.
The Sheriff’s Office received information on the case earlier this month. Lt. David St. Laurent conducted an investigation, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Thursday.
St. Laurent arrested Christopher Hills-Pettitt, 40, on Wednesday on a charge of unlawful sexual contact, Nichols said.
He is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center. He is expected to go before a judge Friday to have bail set.
A conviction on the charge is punishable by a maximum five years in prison and as much as a $5,000 fine.
