TAMPA, Fla. — Dominik Kubalik scored three goals in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Thursday night.

Slater Koekkoek scored his first goal of the season and Brandon Saad added another score as Chicago beat the Lightning for the first time in regulation since Dec. 13, 2009.

The Blackhawks scored three goals in a span of 5:20 and five goals total in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford finished with 37 saves.

Tampa Bay had won eight consecutive games against Chicago and was 14-0-2 in the last 16 meetings in the regular season.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, which lost its fourth consecutive game.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PANTHERS 3: William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal midway in the third period to lift Toronto to a win at Sunrise, Florida.

Auston Matthews, Kasperi Kapanen, Mark Hyman and Justin Holl also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots in his sixth straight start.

Mike Hoffman, Noel Acciari and Mark Pysyk scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

WILD 7, RED WINGS 1: Defenseman Matt Dumba had two goals and an assist as Minnesota won at Detroit.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, Ryan Hartman and Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist each and Jordan Greenway and Eric Staal also scored for Minnesota, which is battling for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Mikko Koivu had two assists and Alex Stalock made 25 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which owns the league’s worst record. Jimmy Howard stopped 12 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier, who made seven saves. Howard is 0-18-2 since his last win on Oct. 29, has been pulled five times this season and has allowed nine goals on 33 shots in his last two games.

SENATORS 5, CANUCKS 2: Bobby Ryan recorded a hat trick in his first game in more than three months, leading Ottawa to a win at home.

Ryan entered the joint NHL/NHLPA assistance program on Nov. 20 after admitting to having a problem with alcohol. He last played on Nov. 16 in Buffalo, but had been skating on his own since late December.

RANGERS 5, CANADIENS 2: Ryan Strome scored twice and added an assist as surging New York rallied to win at Montreal.

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers (35-24-4), who trailed 2-0 late in the second period. Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and New York pulled into a tie with Carolina, two points behind Columbus for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth.

The Rangers have won nine consecutive road games and are 9-1-0 in their last 10 overall.

Max Domi and Tomas Tatar scored for the Canadiens (29-28-9), who dropped to 13-16-6 at home and fell nine points out of a playoff spot. Carey Price stopped 30 of 34 shots in his 11th straight start.

NOTES

CANUCKS: Goaltender Jacob Markstrom had a “minor lower body procedure” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Markstrom was hurt during a 9-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Thatcher Demko started Vancouver’s last game, a 4-3 overtime win at Montreal on Tuesday.

The Canucks acquired veteran goaltender Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils at Monday’s trade deadline to shore up their goaltending.

Markstrom is 23-16-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average, a career-high .918 save percentage and two shutouts this season.

