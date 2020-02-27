NORTH BELGRADE – Barbara J. Cook, 91, of North Belgrade, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Glenridge Long Term Care Facility in Augusta. Barbara was born April 28, 1928 in Oakland, daughter of Martin Luville and Florence (Lawlor) Cook. She grew up with her brother and sister among extended family on Horse Point in North Belgrade where she was a lifelong resident. Barbara attended Belgrade schools and later proudly earned her CNA. She worked for 20 years at Thayer Hospital in Waterville, retiring in 1990. While at Thayer, she made many friends and was well loved by her patients.She enjoyed her home on Great Pond and was the proprietor of Cook’s beach for many years. Many folks still remember going there to swim and picnic. In her younger years, Barbara enjoyed many outdoor activities – perch fishing, deer hunting, tapping trees, picking wild berries, horseback riding, snow shoeing, but most of all raising beagles and rabbit hunting. Tracker and Buddy were faithful companions. We are grateful that she shared these activities with her young cousins and nieces and nephews.After retirement, Barbara enjoyed visiting with family and friends and sharing home cooked meals. She always insisted upon doing the dishes. She also spent hours reading and evenings playing Skip-Bo and cards with her dear friends Grace Wendell and Retha Libby.Barbara loved the Lord and attended North Belgrade Baptist Church for several years. She enjoyed the fellowship and looked forward to the monthly potluck luncheons. She also attended the annual retired nurses’ luncheons and the potluck suppers at North Belgrade Community Center.When her health declined, Barbara made her home for three years with Clyde and Sylvia Webb of Manchester. She loved being a part of their lively family of grown children, grandchildren and dogs; going to the lake; and yes, home grown poached eggs and coffee every morning! She also enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels. She contributed to family life by peeling fruit and vegetables, folding laundry, reading to the young children and by her easy going and loving personality. We were blessed to have had that time with her.Barbara will be greatly missed by family and friends. Thanks to Ormond Stevens, whose devoted and faithful help with home and grounds made it possible for Barbara to stay in her own home for so many years.Barbara was predeceased by her brother Jack Cook, her sister Florence Carrell, brother-in- law Edward Carrell, Sr.; nephew Edward (Ted) Carrell Jr.; her aunt Dorothy Cook; cousins Laurel Wadleigh, David Wadleigh and Joan Levens.Survivors include her nephews, Jon Carrell of Winslow, Robert Carrell and his wife Linda of Vassalboro; and niece Cheryl Carrell of East Millinocket. Also, her beloved sister-in- law, Pat Cook of South Carolina; nephews, Brit Cook and his wife Chris and family of Alaska, Brion Cook and his wife Virginia and family of California, and niece Lyn Newton and husband Ken and family of South Carolina. Cousins include Judy and Roger Emmons of Belgrade, Sylvia and Clyde Webb of Manchester, Anita and Eugene Merrow of Belgrade, Cathy Dodge of Fairfield, and Ted Wadleigh of Belgrade. Also, cousins, Fred Levens and family of South Carolina, and Briton Lawlor Jr. and wife Elaine and family of New York.Special thanks to the staff of Maine General Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care at Glenridge and Androscoggin Hospice Care for their compassionate care of Barbara and her family. A time of visiting will be held at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Burial will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.In lieu of flowers,donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous