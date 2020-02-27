EMBDEN – Gloria J. Lane, 73, of Embden, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020 at her home in Embden. She was born on March 15, 1946, a daughter of the late Clyde Tripp and Irene (Burbank) Tripp.

Gloria loved music, television and puzzles, but most of all she loved her family.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Vernon Lane, they shared 44 wonderful years together; her son, Vernon (Sonny) Lane Jr.; a brother, Bobbi, and three sisters, Louise, Joann and Nancy.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Connie, stepson Robert; her siblings, Dot, Harris Jr., Phyllis, Erlon, Pat, Randy, Keith and June, brother-in-law James, her very close friend Bonnie; several nieces and nephews; as well as many good friends that she cherished dearly.

Visiting hour will be on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Spring in Sunset Cemetery, North Anson.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

