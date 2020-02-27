FARMINGDALE – James George Elliott, 76, of Farmingdale died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sept. 14, 1943, son of George and Helen (Baldwin) Elliott.

Jim attended John Adams H.S. in Queens, N.Y. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-71, with a one year hiatus. Jim’s ranks were GMGSN E-3 and Electrical Repairman EM2. Jim served aboard USS Francis Marion, USS Muliphen, USS Ticonderoga and was aboard USS Yorktown when on mission to retrieve NASA’S Apollo 8 crew and spacecraft from the Pacific.

Jim received an honorable discharge and then worked 25 years for the U.S. Postal Service. He retired from the Queens Postal Center in Queens, N.Y. in 1998. Through the years, Jim enjoyed visiting with his brother’s family in Maine and the feeling was mutual. Near relatives, is where the retired bachelor then chose to reside. Jim brought along his sense of humor, a caring heart, a hat full of stubborn and a strong Brooklyn accent.

Jim had many interests and took pride in displaying his trophies for darts and billiards. He enjoyed crafts and collecting memorabilia pertaining to sports, movies and music of every genre. Jim also enjoyed lake and deep sea fishing, as well as, hours spent at a card or bingo table.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, his sibling Robert, Robert’s wife Gertrude and their son Patrick.

Jim is survived by three nephews and their families, Paul Elliott and wife Carol of Sabattus, John Elliott of Vassalboro, Robert E. Elliott II and wife Stacie of Gardiner; great niece Megan, her husband Josh Cichowski and their three children Reid, Abel and Ella of Farmingdale, great nephew Joshua Paul Elliott, his wife Nichol and their son Joshua Paul Elliott II of Mechanic Falls, great nephew Robert E. Elliott III of West Gardiner.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A memorial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.

