AUGUSTA – Norma F. Faucher, 85, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge following a brief illness. She was born in Eagle Lake, on May 27, 1934, a daughter of the late Luke and Edna (Clavette) Parent.

Mrs. Faucher attended school in Eagle Lake and had been employed at the Augusta Mental Health Institute for many years. She had previously worked at Bates Mfg., Edwards Division.

She was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Mrs. Faucher was predeceased by her husband, Norman “Bing” Faucher and a son, Michael Faucher. She is survived by a son, Dana Faucher of Augusta, a daughter, Terry Laflamme and her husband Bill of Sidney; four sisters, Eva Dion of Augusta, Jaunita Wilson of Chicopee, Ga., Barbara Atkins of Chelsea and Carol Gray of Topsham; five grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request there will be no public visiting hours. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the spring in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Those who desire may make donations in Norma’s memory to:

St. Jude Children’s

Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN, 38105

