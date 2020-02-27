Feb. 27, 1813: The commonwealth of Massachusetts, of which Maine is still a part, establishes the Maine Literary and Theological Institution in Waterville. It becomes Waterville College in 1821; Colby University, to honor major donor Gardiner Colby, in 1867; and finally Colby College in 1889.
In 1871 the school becomes the first all-male college or university in New England to accept female students.
The college’s Baptist origin influences its teaching for more than a century, but then its curriculum shifts to a secular focus. Also, because the college has little room for expansion in its downtown location, it begins moving during the Great Depression to the current Mayflower Hill campus on the western edge of Waterville.
In the 2010s, the college takes steps to strengthen its ties with downtown Waterville by launching a number of development projects, including construction of a boutique hotel and the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons, a retail and residential building.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine Republicans pressured USM to punish ‘rogue’ professor
-
Letters to the Editor
Question 1 about money, not health
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote no on 1 to protect kids
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 27
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote yes on 1 to protect vulnerable kids
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.