Do you wish to allow 9,000 students educational access, and not strip $80 million-plus worth of funding in the state of Maine? That’s Question 1. If you don’t want to mess with the students, schools, parents, and communities, you’ll vote “yes.” Don’t be fooled — this law isn’t about health. To be clear, exemptions have existed since school attendance. I don’t see an issue, do you? No, because there’s no problem.

People have a right to choose. Especially when there is risk.This law L.D. 798 was passed narrowly in Augusta. The big medical associations have well-paid lobbyists at the State House, not to help children but to push these laws.

The most important question is: “Do you agree with the government mandating injections through coercion by denying educational access?” No? So let’s vote yes and repeal this law. Maine does not have a problem, and to say that we need to inject our kids with Big Pharma poison or they can’t go to school is wrong, unethical, and not our way. It’s segregationist by nature, and that’s not Maine.

What is wrong with the way kids are sent to school now? How are we going to pay the teachers? They’ll be laid off. Are you going to kick youngsters to the curb for Big Pharma profit?

This is our chance to right a wrong. Get up and go vote yes on Question 1, because Maine won’t segregate.

Josiah R. Wilson

Port Clyde

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous