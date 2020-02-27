FT. MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will start the 2020 season on the injured list because of his delayed start to spring training.

Sale missed the beginning of spring training because of pneumonia.

“It was probably a reach anyway,” Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke said at JetBlue Park on Thursday. “With the sickness, it cost him two weeks time. And that two weeks is what we’d like to give him to make sure that he’s right. He’s worked hard on getting his arm right. And we didn’t think four starts in spring training was fair to him.”

Sale threw a bullpen session Wednesday. He’ll throw a live batting practice Saturday.

This IL stint is not related to Sale’s 2019 elbow injury, Roenicke said. It’s only because he missed time earlier this month because of pneumonia.

“Nothing at all with the arm,” Roenicke said. “He’s doing really good. So we’re really happy where he’s at. This is strictly for missing two weeks.

Sale missed the final six weeks of the 2019 season (39 games) because of elbow inflammation. The lefty received a PRP injection Aug. 19.

IL stints for pitchers will increase from 10 days to 15 days this season. The Red Sox can backdate the IL stint three days prior to the start of the regular season. He presumably won’t make his first start until mid-April.

Roenicke has yet to name an Opening Day starter. Boston will open March 26 in Toronto.

