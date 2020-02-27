The Maine Department of Transportation’s budget for 2020 through 2022 includes more than $4.7 million for projects in Benton, China, Winslow and Vassalboro, with most of the spending — about $3 million — going toward a paving project from China to Winslow.
Slated for 2020, the paving project is to begin at Route 202 in China, extend 6.14 miles west on Route 137 to Winslow and then north 1.04 miles to Route 201, according to information from state Rep. Timothy S. Theriault, R-China.
Other projects this year include highway rehabilitation from Village Street in China to Gray Road in Vassalboro to Timber Oaks Drive in Winslow, $300,000; large culvert improvements less than a half-mile from the intersection of Pond Road in China, 60,000; and culvert replacements on the Webber Pond Road, Bog Road, Stanley Hill Road and Neck Road in China and Vassalboro, $42,000.
The MDOT budget also provides $249,000 for light capital paving in China and Vassalboro, beginning near Route 32 and extending east 6.21 miles for $249,000 in 2021.
Light capital paving, also known as a maintenance surface treatment, typically involves applying a 5/8-inch asphalt overlay.
Work on the River Road Bridge in Benton and the Hinckley Road Bridge in Clinton is budgeted at $1.1 million. The aluminum bridge rail on both bridges will be replaced this year with a galvanized steel rail. Next year, painting and strengthening work will be done on the Interstate 95 River Road Bridges northbound and southbound in Benton.
“I am pleased to see several MDOT projects scheduled for our area, because our roads really need attention,” said Theriault, who represents District 79 (Albion and Unity Township and part of Benton and China.)
The MDOT’s $2.59 billion budget for the next three years includes 2,051 projects throughout the state.
The full plan can be found at the MDOT website — www.maine.gov/mdot/projects/workplan/.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sidelines: Forest Hills alumn Evan Worster pays it back
-
Sports
Boys basketball: Maranacook set to face its twin in Class B final
-
Business
Bill to create consumer-owned utility meets Republican resistance
-
Business
Spread of coronavirus hitting businesses around the world
-
Local & State
Maine DOT plans work in Benton, China, Winslow and Vassalboro
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.