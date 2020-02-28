AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center has announced its January Students of the Month, according to a news release from the center.

Jackie Gordon, of Wayne, is a senior from Maranacook Community High School and is enrolled in the Law Enforcement Academy program.

Her instructor Peter Couture, said, “Jackie is an absolute joy to have in the program. She surpasses the standards in class for professionalism, strong work ethic and integrity. She is always willing to assist and motivate others that may struggle. She has proven herself as a leader among her peers. She is always willing to get out of her comfort zone and volunteer for hands-on activities,” according to the release.

Gordon plans to run track for the first time this spring. She was captain of her field hockey team this year and enjoys being with her friends to participate in activities after school, according to the release.

After graduation, she plans to continue her education.

Nadia Kempton who resides in Randolph, is a senior from Gardiner Area High School enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant program.

Her instructor, Bethany Sherman, said, “Nadia is mature, intelligent and a pleasure to work with in class, the lab and at clinicals. Her strengths include, but are not limited to kind, positive, organized and responsible. Nadia is highly dependable and will not let you down,” according to the release.

Kempton was the lone female on the golf team this year and was selected as captain. She is looking forward to playing in the upcoming lacrosse season, according to the release.

She works at MaineGeneral and will take on an additional job at an ice cream shop this summer. After graduation, she will pursue further education with the goal of earning a degree in nursing, according to the release.

