Annika Carey, daughter of Erik and Tanya Carey, of Embden, a senior at Carrabec High School in North Anson, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Timothy Richards.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement, citizenship and leadership.

Carey has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the tennis court, and as a leader in the school and the community. She has a positive attitude, is hard-working, kind, and humble, all of which will ensure her future success, according to the release.

Academically, Carey has challenged herself throughout her high school years. Her hard work and perseverance have made her the valedictorian of the Class of 2020. Her eagerness and enthusiasm makes her a leader and a role model in our school, Richards said in the release.

She shines strong in tennis, soccer, and willpower at Carrabec as she applies that same enthusiasm and passion into all. Strong and focused, Carey has played an important role on Carrabec’s teams. She is a supportive team player, she holds and shows respect for all her teammates and coaches.

Carey not only thrives in the sports worlds, but is also a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the Willpower Weightlifting Team, Youth in Maine Government, was the first Student of the Month for her graduating class and a math team top scorer. She made the MAML list of the top 50 math team competitors in the state, according to the release.

Carey is invited to attend an awards luncheon on April 4, where she will receive her award and be eligible to be selected for one of 10 scholarships.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: