VASSALBORO — No one was injured Friday late morning when a fire erupted in a two-bay garage at the corner of Route 3 and Legion Park Road, as explosions also erupted from the blaze.

The fire occurred at a business there, Vannah Yard Care.

Maine State Police trooper Don Webber was the first on scene, according to state police Lt. Jason Madore. There were 5-6 employees had been inside earlier and welding had been occuring, and all got out of the building uninjured, Madore said.

Vassalboro and China firefighters responded to the scene as well, as did the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

By 12:45 p.m., the garage had collapsed and everything inside had been destroyed as firefighters continued to douse the flames. The cause was the fire wasn’t immediately known, Madore said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the scene.

This story will be updated.

