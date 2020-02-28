Kendyl Heyer, Lila Anderson and Isabella Johnson, all age 10, all fifth-graders at Helen Thompson School in West Gardiner, created a pact to save the animals. Kendyl also had a recent, tragic loss of her cat, so for reasons of their own, each member of the group helped pull together this project.

Each girl wrote a speech and they created a schedule to visit each classroom with bookmarks, and information about the importance of the humane society and encouraged school mates to speak to their families and friends about making a donation on behalf of the school, according to a news release from Jessica Heyer.

The parents and students of the school pulled in a lot of necessities in a few short weeks, such as food, toys, blankets, and pillows for cats and dogs.

Kendyl’s mom, Jessica Heyer, created T-shirts for each of the girls, a play on the first letter of their names to stand for Kindness, Love and Inspiration. A Tiger pawprint (their mascot with a dog and cat) and “Animal Shelter Club” on the back”.

Also, Joan Tourtelotte, the school guidance counselor, helped organize the drive; their homeroom teacher Kyle Smith allowed them the time to work on the project; and the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta picked up the items.

All residents of West Gardiner, Isabella is the daughter of Shannon and Cory Johnson; Lila is the daughter of Stacy and Russ Anderson; and Kendyl is the daughter of Jessica and Josh Heyer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: