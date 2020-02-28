Kendyl Heyer, Lila Anderson and Isabella Johnson, all age 10, all fifth-graders at Helen Thompson School in West Gardiner, created a pact to save the animals. Kendyl also had a recent, tragic loss of her cat, so for reasons of their own, each member of the group helped pull together this project.

Each girl wrote a speech and they created a schedule to visit each classroom with bookmarks, and information about the importance of the humane society and encouraged school mates to speak to their families and friends about making a donation on behalf of the school, according to a news release from Jessica Heyer.

Helen Thompson School fifth-grade students and best friends Kendyl Heyer, Lila Anderson and Isabella Johnson started a project to save animals. With help from parents and students and staff of the West Gardiner school, supplies were collected and donated to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta. Contributed photo

The parents and students of the school pulled in a lot of necessities in a few short weeks, such as food, toys, blankets, and pillows for cats and dogs.

Kendyl’s mom, Jessica Heyer, created T-shirts for each of the girls, a play on the first letter of their names to stand for Kindness, Love and Inspiration. A Tiger pawprint (their mascot with a dog and cat) and “Animal Shelter Club” on the back”.

Also, Joan Tourtelotte, the school guidance counselor, helped organize the drive; their homeroom teacher Kyle Smith allowed them the time to work on the project; and the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta picked up the items.

All residents of West Gardiner, Isabella is the daughter of Shannon and Cory Johnson; Lila is the daughter of Stacy and Russ Anderson; and Kendyl is the daughter of Jessica and Josh Heyer.

