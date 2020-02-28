When the furnace quits, when the roof leaks, or when the car engine light flashes, I find a reliable expert to consult. Likewise, when my four children had high fevers, broken bones, sprained ankles, or needed braces, I consulted experts: pediatricians, family practitioners, nurses and dentists. Because they are members of the community, parents themselves, with years of training and experience, I knew they wanted what I did: healthy children.
These same medical experts are united in urging a no vote on March 3 on Question 1. They are not Big Pharma puppets. They are not interested in usurping parental or individual rights. Their goal, as always, is to keep the communities we live in healthy for all: school children, my newborn grandson, our immuno-suppressed neighbor, and my elderly grandmother.
To vote yes on Question 1 disregards the proven knowledge and experience of medical experts and compromises the safety of our at-risk neighbors. Be a responsible, informed voter, not one who is sidetracked by the irrelevant “Big Pharma” argument, or misinformation and unsubstantiated rumors. Vote no on Question 1.
Sharon Mathews
Newcastle
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Benefits should reflect sacrifices of crime analysts
-
Letters to the Editor
Listen to experts, and vote no on 1
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 28
-
Letters to the Editor
Buttigieg is winning choice March 3
-
Letters to the Editor
Pediatricians: Vote no on Question 1
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.