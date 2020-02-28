ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold the annual Maine Grain Conference from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Black Bear Inn and Conference Center, 4 Godfrey Drive.

Topics for this year’s conference include farming grain organically on Prince Edward Island, value-added farm enterprises, malt barley varieties for local brewers, marketing strategies, the role of UMaine’s Pilot Plant and grain project updates.

Presenters include faculty and staff from UMaine, UMaine Extension and Cornell Cooperative Extension; the Maine Potato Board and Maine Grain Alliance; and farmers, malthouse owners and brewers, according to a news release from the extension.

The $35 per person fee; $45 after Tuesday, March 3, includes snacks and lunch; registration is required by Friday, March 6.

Certified crop adviser credits will be offered.

For more information, or to register online, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ellen Mallory at 581-2942 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: