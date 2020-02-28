WINTHROP — Local snowmobile clubs and a Maine game warden will speak during the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce breakfast set for 7:15 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Winthrop Commerce Center, 16 Commerce Plaza. The topic will be the local and state snowmobile industry, which contributes more than $600 million to the state’s economy each year, according to the release.

Maine’s outdoor recreation is a $1.8 billion industry, and snowmobiling is a large part of the state’s winter tourism, said Maine Game Warden David Chabot, according to the release. “There are 90,000 registered snowmobiles in the state each year. It’s a huge industry.”

Chabot, a landowner relations specialist, and representatives from Winthrop’s Hillandalers Snowmobile Club and Monmouth’s Cochnewagon Trailblazers will discuss how they encourage safety on the trails and ice, along with respect for using private and public trails.

