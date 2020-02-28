READFIELD – Dale Rose Railo, 64, of P Ridge Road, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at her son’s home in Mount Vernon, with family by her side. She was born in Beverly, Mass. on March 21, 1955 the daughter of John and Betty (Ford) Cleaves.Dale graduated from Beverly High School, class of 1974. She had worked for several companies in Massachusetts and later in Maine including Dorothy Egg Farms and Alternative Manufacturing in Winthrop. She was a member of the Readfield United Methodist Church where she was very close to her church family. Dale enjoyed making jewelry, doing crossword puzzles and adult coloring. She was also known for her unique sense of humor.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Mark Railo in 2019; and a brother Joey Cleaves.She is survived by her son Jonathan S. Railo of Mount Vernon; a brother James Cleaves and his wife Karen of Palm Coast, Fla..; her cousins Kelly Bryant of Lugoff, S.C. and Tim Hudon and his wife Randi of Hookset N.H.; her uncle George Ford of Gardiner, Mass.; also her nieces Kristina Desso of Stockbridge, Ga. and Sarah Feliciano of Rochester, N.H.A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Readfield United Methodist Church, Route 17, Readfield. Spring burial will be in the Kents Hill Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,please make memorial contributions to:

Travis Mills Foundation

747 Western Ave, Suite 1

Manchester, ME 04351

