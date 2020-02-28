WESTBROOK – Kath Osbourne, 98, passed away peacefully and quickly at her home in Westbrook.

Kath lived a full and healthy life and always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She was married to her beloved husband, John, for 70 years before he passed in 2014.

Kath was born and raised in Forrest Glade, Nova Scotia, one of 15 children who grew up on the farm of her parents, Parker and Lily Bent. Her children and grandchildren never tired of hearing her stories of growing up and then meeting John, who was a member of the Royal Air Force. He was stationed close by at Greenwood Air Force Base. Kath’s mother opened her doors to the servicemen for Sunday dinners, and the rest is history.

Kath and John married on March 3, 1944. Kath, then a war bride, moved to England where they lived until 1957. They moved back to Nova Scotia, with their two daughters, for a short time.

Kath and John moved to Waterville in 1958 for a job opportunity. Kath, like her mother, always had room for at least one more at her dining room table. Everyone knew the door was open at 43 Boutelle Ave. Kath loved to bake and became well known for her mince pies, which she continued to distribute around town even after they moved to Kittery in 2013.

Kath was a very active member of the Waterville community. She was known for her passion for World Book Encyclopedia and was a very successful saleswoman for many years.

Kath was a dedicated member of the First Congregational Church, and worked tirelessly on the annual rummage sales, and all the events of the Women’s Club.

Kath’s love of cards almost defined her. She belonged to a bridge group in Waterville for over 50 years with the same group of friends. When it came to cards, she was sharp to the end, especially with cribbage and 45s. All her grandchildren played with her (rarely winning against her) and, if not 45s, she would be challenging one of them to a game of crokinole.

Kath enjoyed sewing and quilting. There was never a time she didn’t have some sewing project in full swing in her basement sewing room. She loved playing the piano, and after retirement discovered she had quite a talent for painting. She so enjoyed her painting classes and continued painting for the rest of her life. She was very proud that one of her paintings at Stroudwater Lodge was recently chosen to be on display there.

Kath and John loved to dance, and attended every dance held in the Waterville community. If not seen dancing, they could surely be found at the tennis courts, often with their family. They were also dedicated members of the Waterville Boys and Girls Club.

It was family that was most important to Kath. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren were her world, and it was evident at any Osbourne family event.

Kath is survived by her children, Christine and husband, Rob Dalzell, Deborah Winters, Michael and his wife, Melinda, and Kendall and his wife, Dana; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she was blessed to have been able to spend time with. She is also survived by her siblings, Marion Bent Lundgren, Muriel Bent, Forrest Bent and Alden Bent.

There will be a family celebration of life for Kath in Margaretsville, Nova Scotia, this summer at their family summer home. She will be joined with her husband, John, at the Middleton, NS cemetery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous