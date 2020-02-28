FARMINGDALE – James Charles Farrington, 71, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 11, 1948 in Gardiner, the son of James and Dorothy VanOrman Farrington.

There will be no visiting hours. Spring burial with military honors from the US Air Force will be Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Cherry Hill Cemetery, West Gardiner.

A full obituary will appear in the near future.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner.

