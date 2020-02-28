MERCER – Janet Louise (Corson) Perrault, 69, passed away Feb. 21, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 1, 1951 in Waterville, the daughter of James W. and Marilyn (Hagerman) Corson.She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1969, then from UNAS Beauty Academy in 1971. On May 31, 1975 she married Steven Perrault in Mercer. She was employed by the Department of Health and Human Services in Augusta and Skowhegan, was a hair stylist, and also worked in the cafeteria at the Mercer Elementary School. Janet was a member of the Mercer Old Home Day Committee and enjoyed coffee dates with her granddaughter, doing crafts, and going to yard sales.Janet is survived by her husband of 44 years, Steven Perrault of Mercer; son, Joseph Perrault of Mercer; sister, Kathy Corson of Mercer, brother, Woody Corson and wife Lori of Mercer; granddaughter, McKayla Perrault of Norridgewock, grandson, Ryan Mullen and girlfriend Skylar of Windham; great-grandson, Hayden Mullen of Windham; three brothers-in-law, Jim Perrault and wife Roxanne of Norridgewock, David Perrault and wife Dianna of Augusta, Dana Perrault and wife Suzanne of Cornville; several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Mercer Community Center, Corner of Beech Hill Road and Route 2, Mercer.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers ,friends wishing may make donations in Janet’s memory to:American Diabetes Association 10 Speen St., 2nd Floor Framingham, MA 01701 or: Somerset Humane Society PO Box 453 Skowhegan, ME 04976

