CLINTON – Marie Jeanne Tozier, 89, passed peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center, Skowhegan. She was born in Waterville on Oct. 24, 1930, the daughter of Cornelius J. Begin, Sr. and Bernadette (Drouin) Begin. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School Class of 1948.

Marie was employed as a Customer Service Representative for C. F. Hathaway Shirt Company in Waterville and following her retirement she was a volunteer for MaineGeneral Medical Center.

Marie decorated her home with her cross-stitch portraits and her children were honored to receive some of them as gifts. She was an avid reader, was a Eucharistic Minister, loved her Silver Sneaker Exercise class and her bowling team.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Theron Tozier; grandson, Nathan Davis; and brother, Cornelius J. Begin, Jr.

Marie is survived by her children, Angela Cote Davis of Fairfield, Thomas Cote of Hendersonville, N.C., Emily McDonald and husband Charles of Madison, Elizabeth Ferland and husband Pete of Elizabeth City, N.C.: many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by stepchildren, Donna Raycraft and husband Joe of Concord, N.H., Thomas Tozier and wife Debbie of Rochester, N.H., Linda Ruksznis and husband Buz of Kittery, and Katherine Towle and husband David of Bowdoin; two sisters, Camilla Hachey of Banbridge, Ga. and Rachel Matthews of Fairfield.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of MaineGeneral Hospice and the staff of Ceder Ridge Center for the excellent care give to Marie.

Family and Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will be held in the spring in Rural Grove Cemetery, Dover-Foxcroft. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

MaineGeneral Hospice

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903

