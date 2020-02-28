AUGUSTA – Born in Montville on August 17, 1948 to Delmer and Priscilla (Lamson) Giggey, Mary Ellen Giggey, 71, peacefully passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Though she was born with a mental handicap, she was very artistic, drawing and coloring beautiful pictures, which she would gift to anyone she happened to meet. She would knit any new baby a pretty sweater using no directions. She did embroidery, latch hook rugs and loved making cards for people.

Living by a brook, she loved to fish for trout. She wouldn’t eat them, but our grandmother enjoyed them. Her two favorite pastimes were doing jigsaw puzzles and playing “BEANO”.

For the last few years Mary battled vascular dementia. She resided at Glenridge in Augusta for the past year. The family thanks the staff for her care while there, especially the compassion for Mary and our family, helping us through this last stage of her life.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Delmer and Priscilla; her grandparents, Wayman and Eunice Giggey, and Philip and Greta Lamson; and by her beloved brother-in-law, W. Allan Hawes.

She is survived by her sister, Gwen Hawes of Winslow, her brother, Bruce Giggey of Unity, her sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Steven Holmes of Freedom, her cousin, Linda Ames of Dixmont who was like a third sister; eight nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Freedom.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Mary’s memory may be made to:

Human Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

