ANACOCO, La. – Roger J. Martin, 64, born Sept. 17, 1955 in Fort Kent to O’Neil Martin and Jeanne (Clavette) Martin, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020 in Anacoco, La. with his wife, Cindy, by his side.

Roger was an Air Force veteran and proudly served the Waterville Police Department for over 20 years. He was also an excellent carpenter and enjoyed making furniture and small projects. He enjoyed camping in the Maine woods and was a member of the NRA and American Legion.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, O’Neil and Jeanne Martin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy Edwards of Anacoco; son Sean R. Kilpatrick of Anacoco; brother Joseph Martin of Schertz, Texas. sisters Lorraine Lessard of China, Maine and Gisele Carey of Fairfield Center; and a host of extended family.

Funeral services will be held April 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt Vernon Rd, Augusta. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jeanesfs.com

Donations may be made

in his name to:

American Diabetes Association

P.O. Box 15829

Arlington, VA 22215

www.diabetes.org/donate or:

American Heart

Association

P.O. Box 417005

Boston, MA 02241-7005

www2.heart.org

