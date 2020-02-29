AUGUSTA — Firefighters were responding to a blaze early Saturday morning reported at a 12-unit apartment building on Malta Street.

Emergency dispatch reports around 7:30 a.m. said the fire was reported in the area of 36 Malta St. in Augusta.

Crews arriving on scene reported heavy fire throughout the apartment building as firefighters worked to rescue civilians. A second alarm for the fire came around 7:40 a.m., drawing crews from neighboring Winthrop, Togus, Chelsea and Gardiner as well.

Winthrop Fire Chief Dan Brooks said the apartment building has 12 units.

Shortly after 8 a.m., it appeared that firefighters had put out the flames, though the building’s roof had collapsed.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: