BANGOR — The following area students were named to the 2019 fall honors list at Husson University.
Alex Paul Higgins, of Albion, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Alyssa Lynn Limeburner, of Belfast, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
Adam Paul Duprey, of Benton, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Ian Jackson, of Bingham, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Audio Engineering program.
Megan Ashley Belmont, of Clinton, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Spencer D. Folsom, of Fairfield, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Adelle H. Foss, of Farmington, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Abigail Barbara McCarthy, of Farmington, a freshman, is enrolled in the Undeclared program.
Emma S. Reynolds, of Frankfort, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Ashley Taylor Blouin, of Greene, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Mason C. Shink, of Jay, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Natalie C. Luce, of Jay, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program.
Mickayla Whitney Willette, of North Anson, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Carter Patterson, of Northport, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Management program.
Lauren Reed Coniff, of Oakland, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Gabriel M. Lenfestey, of Oakland, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production program.
Paige N. Warren, of Oakland, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Makenzie J. Cooney, of Palmyra, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Sadie Lynne Edgecomb, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management program.
April Michelle McAlpine, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.
Leonardo J. Perez, of Rangeley, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Kyle Robert Artkop, of Searsmont, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.
Cassidy L. Jackson, of Searsport, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management program.
Carter Eugene Lambert, of Sidney, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.
Sydney Rae Ames, of Skowhegan, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health program.
Jenna A. Lully, of South China, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Christopher R. Wight, of South China, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Mikaela L. Alley, of Stockton Springs, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Kinley D. Friend, of Swanville, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
Dakota James Coleman, of Swanville, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Craig J. Stauffer, of Troy, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production program.
Emily Katherine Grinnell, of Washington, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Gabrielle Marie Martin, of Waterville, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Amanda E. Cameron, of West Gradiner, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Dale L. Stevens, of Winslow, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics program.
Samantha M. Washburn, of Winslow, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.
Shie Aubrie Smith, of Winthrop, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.
Cassaundra Ann Harmatys, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
Spencer Thomas Steele, of Winthrop, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Alec Jean Brown, of Winthrop, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.
Students who make the honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.
