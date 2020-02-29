BANGOR — The following area students were named to the 2019 fall honors list at Husson University.

Alex Paul Higgins, of Albion, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Alyssa Lynn Limeburner, of Belfast, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Adam Paul Duprey, of Benton, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Ian Jackson, of Bingham, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Audio Engineering program.

Megan Ashley Belmont, of Clinton, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Spencer D. Folsom, of Fairfield, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Adelle H. Foss, of Farmington, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Abigail Barbara McCarthy, of Farmington, a freshman, is enrolled in the Undeclared program.

Emma S. Reynolds, of Frankfort, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Ashley Taylor Blouin, of Greene, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Mason C. Shink, of Jay, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Natalie C. Luce, of Jay, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program.

Mickayla Whitney Willette, of North Anson, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Carter Patterson, of Northport, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Management program.

Lauren Reed Coniff, of Oakland, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Gabriel M. Lenfestey, of Oakland, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production program.

Paige N. Warren, of Oakland, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Makenzie J. Cooney, of Palmyra, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Sadie Lynne Edgecomb, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management program.

April Michelle McAlpine, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Leonardo J. Perez, of Rangeley, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Kyle Robert Artkop, of Searsmont, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.

Cassidy L. Jackson, of Searsport, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management program.

Carter Eugene Lambert, of Sidney, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.

Sydney Rae Ames, of Skowhegan, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health program.

Jenna A. Lully, of South China, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Christopher R. Wight, of South China, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Mikaela L. Alley, of Stockton Springs, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Kinley D. Friend, of Swanville, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Dakota James Coleman, of Swanville, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Craig J. Stauffer, of Troy, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production program.

Emily Katherine Grinnell, of Washington, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Gabrielle Marie Martin, of Waterville, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Amanda E. Cameron, of West Gradiner, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Dale L. Stevens, of Winslow, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics program.

Samantha M. Washburn, of Winslow, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.

Shie Aubrie Smith, of Winthrop, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.

Cassaundra Ann Harmatys, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.

Spencer Thomas Steele, of Winthrop, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Alec Jean Brown, of Winthrop, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.

Students who make the honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

